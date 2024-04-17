Northamptonshire motorists planning long journeys in May warned of M25 closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists from Northamptonshire planning long journeys down south in May are warned of an M25 closure.

National Highways is warning drivers across the country about the closure, which will see the motorway closed between junction 9 and 10 from 9pm on Friday May 10 until 6am on Monday May 13, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure is part of a Government-funded road improvement plan, which includes building a new bridge over the junctions, that consists of 68 beams, each weighing 16 tonnes, and another four beams weighing 40 tonnes.

The new roundabout currently being constructed on the M25.

During the time period motorists are warned to expect delays and to only travel if necessary. Also the Government agency is advising residents to follow its updates rather than GPS applications and satnavs.

This is the second time this year the road has been closed for a full weekend, as a closure was also in place in March.

Jonathan Wade, National Highways senior project manager, said: “This is far from a repeat of the previous closure, as the alternative routes are longer and will be different for over height vehicles and all other traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drivers listened to our advice last time which reduced motorway traffic levels by over two thirds and meant delays were limited.

“Our advice again is please only travel if absolutely necessary and make sure you give yourself extra time if you do choose to use the M25.”

Once completed the improvement scheme will lead to more lanes being available to vehicles at junction 10 on the M25.

National Highways has mapped out diversion routes for motorists around this stretch of the M25. But drivers are warned to plan their trips in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is set to be completed in the summer of 2025 and the traffic agency is working to confirm a third closure date for the scheme.