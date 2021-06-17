Northamptonshire Highways to start resurfacing works in Silverstone

Northamptonshire Highways will commence resurfacing works on Brackley Road and Towcester Road on Monday (June 21).

The resurfacing aims to improve the structural stability of the roads, increase skid resistance and overall improve safety for road users.

Portfolio holder for climate, transport, highways, and waste services on West Northamptonshire Council Cllr Phil Larratt, said: “Our priority is to keep the highway network open and safe. However, we sometimes need to close roads to carry out highway repairs to improve road journeys and enhance local communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Towcester Road

“We really appreciate residents’ cooperation to move any vehicles parked along the route of our operations. This will allow the team to complete the works safely and efficiently, whilst ensuring we keep on programme. I would like to thank you for your understanding, patience, and co-operation.”

Works include resetting of ironworks where required and installation of road markings and high friction surfacing. The gullies will also be cleaned and vegetation clearance will be carried out on Brackley Road.

Traffic management information (subject to weather conditions):

◾ Phase 1.0 – Monday June 21: Work area between Hazelborough Wood Car Park and Dadford Road junction. No vehicle access to Hazelborough Wood Car Park, West End and residents of Brackley Road between 9am to 4.30pm.

◾ Phase 1.1 – Tuesday June 22: Work area between Hazelborough Wood Car Park and Dadford Road junction. No vehicle access to Hazelborough Wood Car Park, West End and residents of Brackley Road between 9am to 4.30pm.

◾ Phase 2.0 – Wednesda June 23: Work area between Whittlebury Road and Lay-by. No vehicle access to residents of Towcester Road and Silverstone Primary school, Kingsley Road, Little London, Paddock Close, Lime Kiln Close, between 9am to 4.30pm.

◾ Phase 2.1 – Thursday June 24: Work area between Little London Road and Murswell Lane junction. No vehicle access to residents of Towcester Road, Whittlebury Road, Paddock Close, Lime Kiln Close, Baines Close, Roberts Road and Bovis Homes construction site between 9am to 4.30pm.

◾ Phase 2.2 – Friday June 25: Work area between Little London Road and Lay-by. No vehicle access to residents of Towcester Road, Silverstone Primary school, Kingsley Road and Little London and between 9am to 4.30pm.

◾ Phase 2.3 – Monday June 28: Work area between Little London Road and Whittlebury Road junction. No vehicle access to residents of Towcester Road, Paddock Close, Lime Kiln Close between 9am to 4.30pm.

◾ Phase 2.4 – Tuesday June 29: Work area between Whittlebury Road and Murswell Lane junction. No vehicle access to residents of Towcester Road, Roberts Road, Baines Close and Bovis Homes construction site between 9am to 4.30pm.

◾ Phase 3.0 – Wednesday June 30: Work area between Whittlebury Road and Lay-by. No vehicle access to residents of Towcester Road and Silverstone Primary School, Kingsley Road, Little London, Paddock Close, Lime Kiln Close, between 9am to 4.30pm.

◾ Phase 3.1 – Thursday July 1: Work area between Whittlebury Road and Lay-by. No vehicle access to residents of Towcester Road and Silverstone Primary school, Kingsley Road, Little London, Paddock Close, Lime Kiln Close, between 9am to 4.30pm.

◾ Phase 3.2– Friday July 2: Work area between Little London Road and Murswell Lane junction. No vehicle access to residents of Towcester Road, Whittlebury Road, Paddock Close, Lime Kiln Close, Baines Close, Roberts Road & and New construction site between 9am to 4.30pm.

◾ Phase 4.0 – Saturday July 3: Work area between Hazelborough Wood Car Park on Brackley Road and the Lay-by on Towcester road. The works will be carried out under ‘Stop & Go’ traffic management.

West Northamptonshire Council advises road users to check the on-site signs for the latest information because weather can affect the programme and dates may change.

Access will not be permitted during working hours but road users can speak with any of the onsite team if assistance is required. The only exception to this is emergency vehicles, which will be given access.

The latest information about highway works on the network can be found at https://one.network and at www.kierwsp.co.uk/news.