Northampton's worst parked cars of 2023 so far - including a 'Typical Tesla driver' and a sausage roll muncher

The dodgy drivers have come out in force this year with some extremely bad parking

As we’re now halfway into 2023,let’s take a look at some of the worst parking that people have captured in Northampton throughout the year.

From a ‘Typical Tesla driver’ to Fiat 500 drivers and more, there’s a little bit of everything.

Posted to social media by members of the public, this gallery of dodgy parking will make you laugh and/or cry.

(All the comments underneath the photos are from the general public commenting on social media).

1 . Dodgy parking in Northampton so far this year

2 . Sausage roll muncher in a Vauxhall Astra 'Eating sausage rolls outside Gregg's at Brackmills...'

3 . Taxi to the curb for this Fiat 500 'Loving Angels with a P plate, what's the worst that can happen.'

4 . Loving Angels 'at it again' 'Omg she is at it again. Have lost count how many times this woman's car is on here.'

