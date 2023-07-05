News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Northampton's worst parked cars of 2023 so far - including a 'Typical Tesla driver' and a sausage roll muncher

The dodgy drivers have come out in force this year with some extremely bad parking
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:33 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 17:36 BST

As we’re now halfway into 2023,let’s take a look at some of the worst parking that people have captured in Northampton throughout the year.

From a ‘Typical Tesla driver’ to Fiat 500 drivers and more, there’s a little bit of everything.

Posted to social media by members of the public, this gallery of dodgy parking will make you laugh and/or cry.

(All the comments underneath the photos are from the general public commenting on social media).

-

1. Dodgy parking in Northampton so far this year

- Photo: -

Photo Sales
'Eating sausage rolls outside Gregg's at Brackmills...'

2. Sausage roll muncher in a Vauxhall Astra

'Eating sausage rolls outside Gregg's at Brackmills...' Photo: -

Photo Sales
'Loving Angels with a P plate, what’s the worst that can happen.'

3. Taxi to the curb for this Fiat 500

'Loving Angels with a P plate, what’s the worst that can happen.' Photo: -

Photo Sales
'Omg she is at it again. Have lost count how many times this woman's car is on here.'

4. Loving Angels 'at it again'

'Omg she is at it again. Have lost count how many times this woman's car is on here.' Photo: -

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:NorthamptonTesla