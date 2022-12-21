News you can trust since 1931
Worst parked cars in Northampton in 2022

Northampton's worst parked cars of 2022 - including a 'Nissan Micra roundabout' and a Lamborghini at Sainsbury's

The dodgy drivers have come out in force this year with some extremely bad parking

By Logan MacLeod
1 hour ago

As 2022 draws to a close, we are looking back on the worst parking that people have captured in Northampton throughout the year.

From a ‘Nissan Micra roundabout’ to a ‘four-space Mercedes’ and a Lamborghini at Sainsbury’s, there’s a little bit of everything.

Posted to social media by members of the public, this gallery of dodgy parking will make you laugh and/or cry.

(All the comments underneath the photos are from the general public commenting on social media).

1. Dirty BMW at Weston Favell

'Badge under all the dirt says it all'

Photo: 'Spotted' Facebook page for bad parking in Northamptonshire

2. Kingsthorpe Asda

'Please tell me that’s your Mondeo and you’ve done that on purpose. I did this the other week and watched them climb through the passenger side.'

Photo: 'Spotted' Facebook page for bad parking in Northamptonshire

3. Diesel Jaguar in an electric vehicle bay

'That’s one of those new plug in diesel electric vehicles..'

Photo: 'Spotted' Facebook page for bad parking in Northamptonshire

4. Weston Favell

'Park that in London and you’ll get £4,000 a month in rent'.

Photo: 'Spotted' Facebook page for bad parking in Northamptonshire

