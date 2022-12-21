Northampton's worst parked cars of 2022 - including a 'Nissan Micra roundabout' and a Lamborghini at Sainsbury's

The dodgy drivers have come out in force this year with some extremely bad parking

As 2022 draws to a close, we are looking back on the worst parking that people have captured in Northampton throughout the year.

From a ‘Nissan Micra roundabout’ to a ‘four-space Mercedes’ and a Lamborghini at Sainsbury’s, there’s a little bit of everything.

Posted to social media by members of the public, this gallery of dodgy parking will make you laugh and/or cry.

(All the comments underneath the photos are from the general public commenting on social media).

1. Dirty BMW at Weston Favell 'Badge under all the dirt says it all'

2. Kingsthorpe Asda 'Please tell me that's your Mondeo and you've done that on purpose. I did this the other week and watched them climb through the passenger side.'

3. Diesel Jaguar in an electric vehicle bay 'That's one of those new plug in diesel electric vehicles..'

4. Weston Favell 'Park that in London and you'll get £4,000 a month in rent'.