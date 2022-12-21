Northampton's worst parked cars of 2022 - including a 'Nissan Micra roundabout' and a Lamborghini at Sainsbury's
The dodgy drivers have come out in force this year with some extremely bad parking
As 2022 draws to a close, we are looking back on the worst parking that people have captured in Northampton throughout the year.
From a ‘Nissan Micra roundabout’ to a ‘four-space Mercedes’ and a Lamborghini at Sainsbury’s, there’s a little bit of everything.
Posted to social media by members of the public, this gallery of dodgy parking will make you laugh and/or cry.
(All the comments underneath the photos are from the general public commenting on social media).
Page 1 of 3