Northampton train passengers warned to travel either side of long Easter bank holiday weekend

Train passengers travelling from Northampton are being warned to travel either side of the four-day Easter bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail will carry out major engineering work between Friday April 18 and Monday April 21, which will affect the West Coast Main Line from Scotland to London Euston – including trains running through Long Buckby and Northampton.

The works are set to “improve the reliability of the railway for both passengers and freight services”, according to Network Rail. The work will include renewing switches and crossings (movable sections of track), and improving track drainage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No trains will only run between London Euston and Milton Keynes Central on Saturday April 19, Sunday April 20, and Monday April 21, with Euston station closed on these days. A reduced timetable will operate on Friday April 18. Thursday April 17 is expected to be busy. Normal service will resume on Tuesday April 22.

Part of the works taking place over the Easter bank holiday weekend will include completing the connection at Northampton Rail Freight terminal. Photo: Network Rail.

Engineers will also be finalising the connection of a new rail freight interchange to the West Coast Main Line in Northampton over the Easter period, which involves activating a new signalling system to “guarantee safe and smooth integration with the broader rail network”.

Amanda Webster-Uz, Network Rail’s head of Euston station operations, said: "There’s a significant amount of work happening over the Easter bank holiday to improve the reliability of the railway for both passengers and freight. Whilst the railway to Euston is closed, we’re also taking the opportunity to improve the station itself, which will include improving our signage and upgrading our toilet facilities for customers.

"We’re encouraging passengers to check their journeys in advance and, where possible, travel before or after the Easter weekend."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With all of this in mind, Network Rail is urging passengers to travel either side of the bank holiday weekend. For those who need to travel during the weekend, rail replacement buses will be in operation.

Anyone who is travelling should check before they travel. Find out more on the Network Rail website.