Northampton train passengers urged to check before they travel as disruption expected all day following derailment
Just before 12.30pm on Thursday June 26, a train derailed near Bletchley. It was travelling at low speed and was not in passenger service at the time, however it blocked two of the four tracks of the West Coast Main Line – the railway that runs connects Northampton to London.
Engineers continue to work to move the stranded train and repair any damage. While work continues, Northwestern Railway will operate a reduced service on Friday June 27 and passengers are warned of disruption all day.
Gary Walsh, from Network Rail, said: “I'm very sorry to passengers whose journeys have been affected by the incident at Milton Keynes. While our teams responded quickly this afternoon to reopen two of the four lines on the West Coast Main Line, there is more to do. We're working tirelessly to safely move the train, plan repairs to the affected track and restore a full timetable as soon as possible.
"If you're planning to travel throughout Friday, please check with your train operator or at www.nationalrail.co.uk for the latest journey information.”
Two trains an hour are supposed to be running between Northampton and London Euston, with no express services, meaning all will stop at every station. Also, trains between London and Birmingham are supposed to be running normally. However, early morning trains from Northampton are cancelled due to a separate issue with overhead wires. Replacement busses have been ordered. Many throughout the morning remain cancelled.
Passengers are urged to check before they travel.
