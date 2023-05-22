Northampton town centre road expected to be closed until September as restoration work takes place

A Northampton town centre road is closed and is expected to remain closed until September to allow for restoration work.

Angel Street closed on Monday May 15 to allow work to commence on 24 Guildhall Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The historic building, which is part on NN Contemporary Art, will undergo restoration and modernisation, including essential roof work..

Angel Street will be closed while restoration work takes place on a historic building in Northampton town centre. Photo: West Northamptonshire Council.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) posted on social media: “WNC is carrying out enabling works at 24 Guildhall Road to complete the restoration and modernisation of the historic building at the heart of the cultural quarter.

“This forms part of the wider regeneration to offer enhanced facilities for the artist community in partnership with NN Contemporary Art.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedestrian access will remain in place on Angel Street and Guildhall Rd while the works take place. However the road will be closed to vehices. A full signposted diversion will be in place throughout the closure period.

Businesses within the area will remain open during this time and will not be impacted by the works. WNC says it will continue to work with businesses and stakeholders during the redevelopment.

The council anticipates that the road will be will reopen in mid-September.

The attraction itself is also closed while the works take place. It hopes to reopen to the public in 2024. In the meantime, it is temporarily based at Vulcan Works from which the team is delivering a limited programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad