Northampton town centre road closure as resurfacing works brought forward ahead of Men’s Tour of Britain race

A Northampton town centre road will be closed for two Sundays in the next couple of weeks, as resurfacing works have been brought forward ahead of the Men’s Tour of Britain cycling race.

Derngate will be closed to traffic from 9am – 5pm on Sunday August 18 and then again on Sunday September 1. The road will be closed between Victoria Promenade and St Giles Street.

The closures will be in place to allow West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) highways partner Kier, to resurface the road.

A spokeswoman for WNC said: “These improvement works have been planned for some time but have been brought forward, as West Northants prepares to host the Men’s Tour of Britain race on Saturday September 7.

"Access to properties and amenities will be maintained when safe to do so, but there may be some delays.

“Hazelwood Road will become a two-way road during the closure dates only.

“Footpaths will remain open for pedestrians as the carriageway will be barriered off.

“We would like to thank residents and businesses for their patience whilst the improvement works are carried out.”

Last month, it was announced that Northampton will host a stage of the international cycling event. The penultimate stage of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain will take place on Saturday September 7, 2024, starting in Northampton town centre. The route will then see cyclists clock up 93 miles across West Northamptonshire, before heading back to the finish line in the town centre.

Residents are invited to watch the race and cheer on the competitors, including Olympic, world and Tour de France champions.