Northampton road set for three weeks of roadworks with periodic closures - here is everything you need to know

A road in Northampton will be closed in sections during the day from next week until the end of the month for resurfacing works.

Kingsland Avenue in Kingsthorpe is being resurfaced to improve its structural stability and safety for road users and increase skid resistance, according to West Northamptonshire Council.

Work begins on Wednesday (August 11) and is due to end on August 31, with different sections shut on different days as the work progresses, subject to weather conditions.

Kingsland Avenue in Northampton. Photo: Google

Portfolio holder for climate, transport, highways, and waste services Phil Larratt said: “Our priority is to keep the highway network open and safe.

"However, we sometimes need to close roads to carry out highway repairs to improve road journeys and enhance local communities.

“We really appreciate residents’ cooperation to move any vehicles parked along the route of our operations.

"This will allow the team to complete the works safely and efficiently, whilst ensuring we keep on programme.

"I would like to thank you for your understanding, patience, and co-operation.”

The plan is:

- Wednesday (August 11) to Friday, August 13: Work area between Eastern Avenue South and Windyridge with no vehicle access between 8am and 5pm.

- Monday, August 16, to Wednesday, August 18: Work area between Windyridge and Nursery Lane with no vehicle access between 8am and 5pm.

- Thursday, August 19, to Monday, August 23: Work area between Nursery Lane and A508 Harborough Road with no vehicle access between 8am and 5pm.

- Thursday, August 26, to Friday, August 27: Work area between Windyridge and A508 Harborough Road with no vehicle access between 8am and 5pm.

- Tuesday, August 31: Installation of anti-skid and road markings between Kingsland Gardens and Windyridge with no vehicle access between 8am and 5pm.

Weather can affect the programme and dates may change so people are advised to check the on-site signs for the latest information.