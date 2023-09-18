Northampton man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after collision on A43 near Sywell

Watch more videos on Shots!

A Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after a collision on the A43 near Sywell.

The incident happened just before 4pm near to the Holcot roundabout junction and involved two vans and a car.

Police say only minor injuries were reported, but a 37-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for both alcohol and drugs. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

There were long rush hour delays on the A43 after a collision on Friday September 15.

The collision caused tailbacks to Hannington and Moulton during rush hour on Friday.