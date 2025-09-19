Northampton drivers face series of road closures for repair and utility works

Motorists in Northampton are being warned to expect disruption as a string of temporary road closures come into force for essential works across the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the key closures, Barrack Road (eastbound only) will shut overnight on October 7, 2025 between St George’s Avenue and Leicester Street to allow repairs to a water frame and cover. A diversion will be in place via St Andrew’s Road and Grafton Street.

St Albans Road will also be closed for three days from October 7, 2025 at its junction with Broadmead Avenue, Mayfield Road and Greenfield Avenue while water connection works are carried out.

Elsewhere in the town:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several roads will be closed in Northampton over the next few weeks.

Agnes Road (eastbound only) will close for one day on September 22, 2025 for carriageway works linked to Kingsthorpe Road.

Adnitt Road and Manfield Road will each close for one day from September 24, 2025 for resurfacing.

Landcross Drive will shut for one day from September 22, 2025 between Abington Park Crescent and Filleigh Way.

Tintern Avenue will close from September 23, 2025 for up to one week while HV ducting is installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danefield Road will close for one day on October 9, 2025 between Broadway East and Birchfield Road East for carriageway repairs.

Spencer Bridge Road (eastbound) will be closed for two nights from September 22, 2025 between Gladstone Road and St Andrew’s Road for structural investigations.

Roadworks are also planned further afield. In Boughton, traffic calming measures will see rolling closures on Moulton Lane, Vyse Road, Humfrey Lane and Howard Lane between September 29 and December 19, 2025. Only one road will be shut at a time.

In the south of the county, Plumpton End, Paulerspury will close for three days from October 6, 2025, while Abthorpe Road, Abthorpe will be shut for one day the same week for meter works.

Other closures include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blakesley Road, Greens Norton – three days from October 6, 2025.

Naseby Road, Cold Ashby – three days from October 8, 2025.

Stanford Road, Cold Ashby – three days from September 24, 2025.

Nobottle Road, Harpole – four days from September 22, 2025 for BT works.

Diversions will be signposted locally for each closure.

Anyone needing further information is asked to contact Gary Thorp at West Northamptonshire Council on 01604 651072.