Residents can now benefit from new bus services across Northamptonshire.

Several bus services have been launched today (September 2) in Northamptonshire as part of initiatives to enhance the county's public transport system for people.

The initiative came after West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) received financial support from the Department of Transport (DfT) Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) fund in July 2024.

The council has been working on the bus service improvement plan with Stagecoach Midlands.

Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood said: “Buses are an affordable and sustainable travel option, and it’s fantastic to see that local people in West Northamptonshire will now enjoy more bus services to get around more easily and with greater peace of mind.

“Our Better Buses Bill will help West Northamptonshire Council continue transforming its local bus network by giving local passengers the modern, clean, and efficient bus services they can truly rely on.”

The new bus services include an hourly service available on the D4 route running from Daventry to Long Buckby during the day.

There are also additional journeys to and from Brixworth and Northampton. The new 17 bus service and existing X7 bus service combined are now providing up to two buses an hour in the area.

Monday through Saturday, the X91 daytime service between Towcester and Milton Keynes runs hourly in Deanshanger and Potterspury.

Mark Whitelocks, the Stagecoach Midlands managing director, said: "It's great to be continuing our partnership with WNC to deliver further improvements for passengers. These enhanced services will provide more journey opportunities for work, education, and leisure as we further support the local economy, and we very much look forward to welcoming passengers onboard."

Click here to view the evening services launched in July on routes from Northampton to Rectory Farm, Blackthorn, Southfields, New Duston, Daventry, and Rushden Lakes.

To see the full timetable with the new times of the services, visit the Stagecoach website here.