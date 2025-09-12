New parking and waiting restrictions proposed for Northampton town centre streets

Drivers are being invited to have their say on new parking and waiting restrictions set to be introduced in Northampton town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council has announced plans to amend its 2018 traffic regulation order, which sets out waiting, loading and on-street parking rules across the town.

Under the proposals, double yellow lines would be extended along parts of Sheep Street, Church Lane and Newland to improve traffic flow and road safety. At the same time, new pay-and-display parking bays are being lined up in Church Lane, allowing parking for up to two hours between 7am and 7pm, with no return within one hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says the changes are designed to make the streets safer for pedestrians and road users, while also ensuring a “balanced approach” between parking availability and the need to keep busy junctions clear.

Library picture

Plans can be viewed on the council’s website by searching for “traffic regulation orders”. Copies are also available to inspect at Kier Highways’ Brixworth depot, but visits must be booked in advance by calling 01604 529700.

Anyone wishing to support, object to, or comment on the proposals must do so in writing by Wednesday, October 2, 2025. Responses can be sent by post to the Traffic Orders Section at Kier Highways, Old Harborough Road, Brixworth, NN6 9BX, or emailed to [email protected].

This public notice, and others like it, was published on the Public Notice Network.