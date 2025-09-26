New double yellow lines to be introduced on Northampton estate roads

Motorists in Northampton are being advised of new parking restrictions coming into force next week.

The changes, which take effect from Monday September 29, 2025 after West Northamptonshire Council approved an amendment to its traffic regulation order, will see “no waiting at any time” double yellow lines introduced on both sides of Dayrell Road and Hill Fort Close.

According to the published order, the restrictions cover:

Hill Fort Close (north side): from a point 34 metres east of its junction with the Dayrell Road roundabout, extending westwards for 48 metres onto the roundabout.

Hill Fort Close (south side): from a point 34 metres east of the same junction, extending westwards for 60 metres onto the roundabout.

The council says the move is designed to improve road safety and access in the area.

Residents can inspect a copy of the order by appointment at Kier Highways’ Brixworth Depot or request one via email at [email protected].

Anyone wishing to challenge the legality of the order has six weeks from September 25, 2025 to apply to the High Court.

The changes are being brought in under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 as an amendment to the borough’s 2018 waiting and loading restrictions and on-street parking consolidation order.

This public notice was published on the Public Notice Portal.