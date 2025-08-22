New double yellow lines to be introduced on busy Northampton road

Motorists in Northampton are being warned of new parking restrictions coming into force later this month as part of a highways order made by West Northamptonshire Council.

The council has confirmed that a new “no waiting at any time” restriction – enforced through double yellow lines – will be introduced on a section of Kettering Road North.

The changes will affect the stretch 36.37 metres northbound and 55.13 metres southbound from the uncontrolled crossing at the junction, with the order due to take effect from Monday August 25, 2025.

The move is part of an amendment to the council’s 2018 Consolidation Order regulating waiting, loading restrictions and on-street parking places across Northampton.

Double yellows will be introduced to a section of a busy Northampton road. Library picture. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the council said copies of the order can be inspected by appointment at Kier Highways’ Brixworth Depot, or requested via email at [email protected].

Anyone who wishes to challenge the order on legal grounds has six weeks from the date of notice (August 21 2025) to apply to the High Court.

