New disabled parking bays proposed for Northampton street under council’s latest traffic order

Plans to introduce new disabled-only parking bays on St John’s Street in Northampton as part of an update to local parking restrictions announced by West Northamptonshire Council.

The proposal forms part of the council’s Various Roads, Northampton (Waiting and Loading Restrictions and On-Street Parking Places) (Consolidation) Order 2018 (Amendment No. 32) Order 2025.

Under the plans, two new disabled bays will be installed on the north side of St John’s Street, replacing part of the existing pay-and-display area. The bays would carry a three-hour parking limit with no return within one hour.

Residents can view full details of the proposal, including maps and the council’s statement of reasons, online at www.westnorthants.gov.uk.

Anyone wishing to comment, support, or object to the plans must do so in writing or by email by November 6, 2025. Representations should be sent to the Traffic Orders Section, Kier Highways, Highways Depot, Old Harborough Road, Brixworth, NN6 9BX, or by email to [email protected], clearly stating the grounds for objection or representation.

This public notice was published on the Public Notice Portal.