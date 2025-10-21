New cycleways and toucan crossing proposed for Northampton under council plans

A series of new highway proposals aimed at improving pedestrian and cyclist safety across Northampton has been announced – including new shared-use footways and a toucan crossing.

Under notices published on October 16, 2025, West Northamptonshire Council outlined three separate schemes, all of which are now open for public comment until November 6, 2025.

A new toucan crossing — which can be used by both pedestrians and cyclists — is proposed on New Sandy Lane in Northampton. The crossing aims to improve safety and connectivity in the area, supporting active travel routes linking new and existing housing developments.

A separate proposal under the Highways Act 1980 would see a shared-use footway and cycleway constructed along Towcester Road. The new section would extend the existing shared path by an additional 371 metres, offering improved access for both cyclists and pedestrians along one of the town’s key southern routes.

Another major scheme proposes a new 821-metre shared-use footway and cycleway connecting Roman Road, New Sandy Lane and Berrywood Road, north of Harpole village and west of Duston. The new route would link the entrance to a proposed development site with existing shared paths, including safe crossing points near the roundabout at New Sandy Lane.

Full details of all proposals can be viewed on the council’s website at www.westnorthants.gov.uk or by appointment at Kier Highways, Brixworth Depot, Old Harborough Road, Brixworth (NN6 9BX) by calling 01604 529700 during office hours.

Anyone wishing to comment or object should send their representation in writing or by email to [email protected] no later than November 6, 2025.

This public notice was published on the Public Notice Portal.