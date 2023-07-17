New Campaign Promotes Bus Travel for Senior Citizens

By using their bus passes, eligible residents can rediscover the joy of bus travel, improve their well-being, and support sustainable transportation options while giving a boost to the local economy.

Recent statistics have revealed a concerning 36% decline in bus usage among concessionary passholders since 2019. To reverse this trend, the 'Take the Bus' campaign targets those aged 66 and above, as well as disabled individuals eligible for concessionary passes, urging them to embrace the convenience of free bus travel.

The campaign highlights the multitude of benefits that come with utilising bus services. It encourages passholders to remain active, explore new places, pursue hobbies, and reconnect with loved ones while enjoying significant savings on travel expenses. Through posters, social media assets, and collaborative opportunities, local authorities, bus companies, and other organizations have the chance to customize and co-brand promotional materials to engage residents across Northamptonshire.

Holders of concessionary bus passes are eligible for free off peak travel.

The government's introduction of the £2 bus fare cap scheme further complements the campaign's objectives. By encouraging more people to utilise bus services, this initiative seeks to alleviate congestion, reduce emissions, support sustainable transportation options, and contribute to the growth of the bus industry.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper underlines the numerous benefits that bus travel brings, urging eligible individuals to seize the opportunity provided by their concessionary passes. Each year, approximately £1 billion in central and local government funding is allocated to concessionary passes, allowing older and disabled people to explore their surroundings, save money, and contribute to the local economy.

The campaign has garnered support from various transport providers, including Arriva and First Bus, who are committed to promoting and facilitating concessionary travel across their networks. They emphasise that buses are not only means of transportation but also key connectors within local communities, enabling passengers to reach their desired destinations while minimizing their environmental impact.

Passengers themselves have expressed their enthusiasm for the campaign. David Sidebottom, Director at the independent watchdog Transport Focus, highlights the importance of buses as vital lifelines that enable individuals to maintain connections with loved ones, access essential appointments, and enjoy local amenities. As a result, now is the ideal time for concessionary passholders to take advantage of the campaign and embark on bus journeys, both familiar and new.

To make the most of their concessionary passes, residents can explore the remarkable attractions Northamptonshire has to offer. Stagecoach, UNO, Britannia Bus, Lawsons of Corby, Cogenhoe & Whiston Parish Council, Ability and CommMiniBus provide a range of off-peak bus services, ensuring convenient options for all passengers. From pre-booked services to regular routes, these operators are committed to delivering convenient transportation which are accessible for all, including those in isolated rural communities.