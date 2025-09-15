New 40mph speed limit introduced on roads near Northamptonshire village

West Northamptonshire Council has confirmed that new speed restrictions will come into force on roads around East Haddon later this month.

From September 15, 2025, a 40mph limit will apply to stretches of the A428 West Haddon Road, Brington Lane and Church Lane.

The changes are set out in a traffic regulation order made under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 and aim to improve road safety in the area. The affected sections are:

A428 West Haddon Road – from a point 305 metres west of its junction with Church Lane, extending 524 metres further west.

Brington Lane – from its junction with the A428, extending 213 metres south.

Church Lane – from its junction with the A428, extending 131 metres north.

A copy of the full order can be inspected by appointment at the Kier Highways depot in Brixworth or requested via email at [email protected].

Anyone wishing to challenge the validity of the order has six weeks from the date of the notice, issued on September 11, 2025, to apply to the High Court.

This notice was published on the Public Notice Network.