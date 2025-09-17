New 20mph zone proposed across Northamptonshire village in bid to improve road safety
West Northamptonshire Council has launched a consultation on plans to introduce a 20mph zone in Boughton covering nine residential roads, backed up by speed humps, cushions, buildouts and other physical traffic-calming measures.
If approved, the reduced speed limit would apply to the following roads – Butcher’s Lane, Church Street, Devonshire Close, Greville Close, Howard Lane, Humfrey Lane, Moulton Lane, Vyse Road and Obelisk Close.
The council says the scheme is designed to encourage safer driving in the heart of the village and to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment.
Residents can view the draft order and detailed plans online by searching for “traffic regulation orders” at westnorthants.gov.uk.
Anyone wishing to make comments or objections must do so in writing by October 2, 2025, quoting reference P2110. Responses can be sent to the Traffic Orders Section, Kier Highways, Highways Depot, Old Harborough Road, Brixworth, NN6 9BX, or emailed to [email protected].
The notice, dated September 11, 2025, was published on the Public Notice Portal.