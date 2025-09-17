New 20mph zone proposed across Northamptonshire village in bid to improve road safety

Library picture. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Drivers in a village near Northampton could soon be restricted to 20mph across several village roads as part of a new traffic order.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northamptonshire Council has launched a consultation on plans to introduce a 20mph zone in Boughton covering nine residential roads, backed up by speed humps, cushions, buildouts and other physical traffic-calming measures.

If approved, the reduced speed limit would apply to the following roads – Butcher’s Lane, Church Street, Devonshire Close, Greville Close, Howard Lane, Humfrey Lane, Moulton Lane, Vyse Road and Obelisk Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says the scheme is designed to encourage safer driving in the heart of the village and to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment.

Residents can view the draft order and detailed plans online by searching for “traffic regulation orders” at westnorthants.gov.uk.

Anyone wishing to make comments or objections must do so in writing by October 2, 2025, quoting reference P2110. Responses can be sent to the Traffic Orders Section, Kier Highways, Highways Depot, Old Harborough Road, Brixworth, NN6 9BX, or emailed to [email protected].

The notice, dated September 11, 2025, was published on the Public Notice Portal.