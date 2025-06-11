New 20mph speed limit could be implemented along busy road outside Northampton secondary school

West Northamptonshire Council Highways are consulting on reducing the speed limit on Berrywood Road (outside The Duston School) from its current 30mph to 20mph.

The Reform-led West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is looking at reducing the speed limit on Berrywood Road (outside The Duston School) from its current 30mph to 20mph.

The move is believed to be in response to growing concern regarding traffic chaos in the area, particularly during pick-up and drop-off times at The Duston School.

Cllr Jan Ennis-Clark, Chair of Duston Parish Council, said: "Anything that might improve road safety, especially outside a primary school, should be welcomed. In Duston, schools such as Hopping Hill School and Millway School already benefit from a 20mph speed limit.

“We recently applied to WNC Highways for double yellow lines on the north side of Berrywood Road to improve driver visibility and ensure emergency vehicles could pass. However, following a public consultation, WNC Highways have decided not to implement our proposal.

“We are still working with Upton Parish Council, The Duston School, the Police, West Northamptonshire Council Highways Department and other stakeholders to find solutions to the challenges of school pick-ups and drop-offs. These discussions are ongoing, and we deeply appreciate the willingness of all parties to engage."

The Duston School headteacher Sam Strickland has also welcomed the proposed changes. He said: ‘A 20mph speed limit near any school is important because it significantly enhances the safety of children, parents and school staff.

"At 20mph drivers stand a better chance of stopping in time to avoid a collision, with safer stopping distances compared to higher speeds. Research shows that the risk of serious injury or death in a collision is greatly reduced at 20mph.

"The lower speed limit would also further encourage people to walk or cycle by making the road feel safer and calmer. Equally many schools nationally already have a 20mph speed limit in place in the immediate area near to the school. This reduction in the speed limit, during the morning and afternoon entry and exit to the school, would be welcomed and seems a sensible move.”

Upton Parish Council questioned the proposal. UPC Chairman Andrew Holt said: “Whilst Upton Parish Council strongly supports measures that promote safe walking and cycling routes to school, we are not convinced that a 20mph zone is the top priority, given that the problem is one of congestion rather than speed in this location. Other measures, such as a pedestrian crossing near the junction with Berrywood Drive and grasscrete parking bays to solve the problem of parking on verges, are seen as a higher priority by our residents and local stakeholders. The long term objective would be additional car parking capacity for those who have no alternative.”

Members of the public were mixed in their response.

One said: “This is great news. As a parent that walks children to school each morning and afternoon, I’ve witnessed too many times the careless driving of people trying to rush up that road. 30mph is far too quick when small children are having to walk so close to the road.”

However, another said: “Deal with the school pavement parking in Berrywood Rd and Camelot Way first. It's not the speed, it's the vehicles parked appallingly on both sides of the road that makes observation of pedestrians difficult. Most people already reduce their speed there, but you can't see through a solid mass of parked vehicles. What happened to using part of the playing field to drop off, as was suggested when the primary school was planned?”

Anyone who would like to object or comment on the plans should email [email protected]