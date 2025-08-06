Motorists warned of multiple road closures in Northampton and surrounding villages

Motorists in West Northamptonshire are being advised of a series of planned road closures beginning this month.

West Northamptonshire Council has announced temporary closures in multiple locations, with works scheduled to begin from early August and some continuing into September.

A summary of the key closures is below:

Northampton Area

Forfar Street: Closed from the junction with Fife Street from August 18 for 2 days for carriageway repairs. Diversion via Elgin Street, Glasgow Street and Forfar Street.

Boughton Lane: Closed from Brickyard Spinney Road to the 50mph signs from August 20 for 3 days for carriageway repairs. Diversion via Boughton Lane and A5076.

Upton Way: Closed from Danes Camp Way to High Street, Upton on August 18 for 1 night due to parapet repairs. Diversion via Upton Valley Way East and A4500.

Rushmere Avenue: Closed for 50 metres from Rushmere Road starting August 18 until 3 September for gas main works. Diversion via Cranmere Avenue and Rushmere Road.

Carlton Road: Closed from Romany Road to Randall Road from August 5 for 2 days for carriageway works. Diversion via Romany Road, Milton Street North, and Randall Road.

South Northamptonshire

Clarks Lane, Farthinghoe: Closed from Queens Street to Charlton Road starting August 5 for 3 days due to new water connection works. Diversion via Charlton Road and Queens Street.

Surrounding Villages

Back Lane, Hardingstone: Closed from Ilex Close to Baxter Court on August 18 for 1 day for blockage clearance. Diversion via High Street.

Little Lane, Blisworth: Closed from Chapel Lane to High Street from August 17 for 3 days for manhole repairs. Diversion via Chapel Lane and High Street.

Foxley Road, Litchborough: Closed from Foxley House to Litchborough Copse from August 19 for 3 days for new water connection works. Diversion via Litchborough Road, Towcester Road and Banbury Lane.

Other Notable Closures

The Causeway (Northampton) & Station Road (Little Houghton): Closed from Billing Wharf to Billing Mill car park on August 20 for 1 day, and again on September 11 for 2 days for structural investigation works. Diversion via Crow Lane, A45, A428 and Billing Road.

The information was published on the Public Notice Portal and the Chronicle & Echo newspaper.

All closures are subject to change and will only be in effect as signposted during works. Although the Traffic Regulation Orders remain valid for 18 months, each restriction is expected to last only for the stated durations.