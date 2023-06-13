National Highways: East Midlands has warned motorists of long delays after an accident closed parts of the M1 near Northampton this morning, Tuesday.

At around 6.50am a spokesman said: “3 lanes (of 4) are now closed on the #M1 northbound at J15a #Northampton.

“There is approx. 3 miles of congestion on approach which is adding around half an hour to normal journey times.”

The M1 southbound remains closed this morning (Monday June 12).