Motorists warned of long delays after crash closes part of the M1 near Northampton
Queues expected to build during rush hour
National Highways: East Midlands has warned motorists of long delays after an accident closed parts of the M1 near Northampton this morning, Tuesday.
At around 6.50am a spokesman said: “3 lanes (of 4) are now closed on the #M1 northbound at J15a #Northampton.
“There is approx. 3 miles of congestion on approach which is adding around half an hour to normal journey times.”
There are no details as to the nature of the accident, nor any injuries, at this stage.