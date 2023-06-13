News you can trust since 1931
Motorists warned of long delays after crash closes part of the M1 near Northampton

Queues expected to build during rush hour
David Summers
By David Summers
Published 13th Jun 2023, 07:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 09:11 BST

National Highways: East Midlands has warned motorists of long delays after an accident closed parts of the M1 near Northampton this morning, Tuesday.

At around 6.50am a spokesman said: “3 lanes (of 4) are now closed on the #M1 northbound at J15a #Northampton.

“There is approx. 3 miles of congestion on approach which is adding around half an hour to normal journey times.”

The M1 southbound remains closed this morning (Monday June 12).
There are no details as to the nature of the accident, nor any injuries, at this stage.

UPDATE: A van driver has been taken to hospital. The road remains closed.

