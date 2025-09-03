Motorists urged to use BOTH lanes when queuing at major roadworks at roundabout in Northampton

Motorists are being urged to use both lanes when queuing at a major under construction roundabout in Northampton.

Drivers heading towards the Queen Eleanor roundabout along Mereway, near Abbeyfield School, have been seen queuing in a single line in the left-hand lane – leaving the right-hand lane almost empty, causing long tailbacks stretching back towards Tesco.

A council spokesperson said drivers could help keep traffic moving by using both lanes and merging where the road narrows, rather than queuing in a single file, in-line with the highway code.

West Northamptonshire Council and its highways partner Kier are carrying out major improvements at the roundabout.

The multi-million-pound scheme, which began in March, is designed to widen approaches and add extra lanes to ease congestion at one of the town’s busiest roundabouts. The works are due to finish by November 30.

The current phase involves excavation, drainage and resurfacing on Mereway. Work on the southern side – replacing kerbs, drainage and traffic signals – is expected to continue into mid-September.

Later this month, Kier will begin work on the subway underpass, exposing steel foundations to allow the structure to be widened and carry an additional traffic lane above. The underpass will remain open, with marshals in place to help pedestrians cross safely. Much of this work will take place overnight.

The council says it will continue to review temporary traffic management and adjust it “as soon as possible” to increase capacity on Mereway and at the interchange while works progress.