Motorists have slammed more 'ridiculous' roadworks at busy village roundabout in Northampton.

Temporary traffic lights were put up yesterday (Tuesday, April 15) on the St Luke’s Roundabout in Main Road, Duston village.

According to traffic reports, E S Pipelines Ltd is carrying out utility asset works from April 15 until Tuesday, April 22.

Over the past year, multiple utility companies have carried out work on this stretch of road, and more than once, malfunctioning temporary traffic lights have caused chaos and major frustration for motorists.

Works are taking place at the St Luke's roundabout in Main Road, Duston, causing backed up traffic in the area.

Residents of Duston have voiced their concerns over the latest set of works.

One said: “Maybe just maybe they'll do the job right this time.”

Another said: “I really don't understand it, how many more times?”

One resident commented: “The back up was horrendous at 5.45.”

Another said: “Keep building more houses and keep adding more cars, then keep digging up the roads... the joy.”

One said: “If it's not one end of the village, it’s the other.”

Another said: “They never tell any of the businesses of road works.”

One frustrated resident simply called it “ridiculous.”

Another added: “The traffic through the village tonight at 6pm was really bad.”

E S Pipelines Ltd has been contacted for comment.