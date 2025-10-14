Motorists forced to divert in a loop up and down A45 to get around four-night bridge closure at busy Northampton roundabout

Published 14th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
Work continues on the Queen Eleanor roundabout
Four nights of diversions will be in place at the A45 Queen Eleanor Interchange from Tuesday October 14.

Workers will be on site between October 14 and 17 where overnight closures between 8pm and 6am will be in place as work continues on the huge project.

During these hours, the North Bridge over the A45 will be closed to northbound traffic only.

Southbound drivers will be unaffected.

Drivers will need to head up and down the A45 to get around the closureplaceholder image
Drivers will need to head up and down the A45 to get around the closure

The official diversion route will take drivers off the roundabout and down the A45 eastbound towards Brackmills, before looping back round to head west back up the A45 to get back on at Queen Eleanor.

The bridge closure will allow contractors Kier to surface the inner ring of the bridge and switch traffic management barriers to gain access to the outer ring.

The closure is part of a wider project to completely refurbish the roundabout after it was deemed “not fit for purpose”. The works are due to complete in December.

