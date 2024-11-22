Motorists criticise 'double-whammy' roadworks causing traffic 'carnage' in busy Northampton road

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 14:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists have criticised the “carnage” caused by “double-whammy” roadworks on a busy road in Northampton, leading to long queues.

Cadent is currently completing gas works in Bants Lane and Chiltern Avenue, which has seen three-way traffic lights in place.

The works in Bants Lane will finish on November 29, while the works in Chiltern Avenue will finish on December 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Just up the road at the Bants Lane and Harlestone Road roundabout, WNC is carrying out works to fix a collapsed gully, which has seen a lane closure.

This was Bants Lane in August when the previous set of three-way traffic lights were in place. More are now in place until the end of November.This was Bants Lane in August when the previous set of three-way traffic lights were in place. More are now in place until the end of November.
This was Bants Lane in August when the previous set of three-way traffic lights were in place. More are now in place until the end of November.

These compounding works have caused long delays for many, and motorists have taken to social media to vent their frustrations.

One said: “It’s carnage everywhere in Duston at the moment l think whichever way you try and get in or out there’s roadworks and it just causes mass congestion it’s utterly mental I’ve never known a council so inept at planning things.”

Another added: “The new traffic lights at Chiltern are now temporary lights and the Dallington roundabout is single file so a double-whammy.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Responding, Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “These essential gas main replacement works are necessary to maintain the integrity of the gas supply network and the safety of local residents.

"The works are being carried out by Cadent Gas, who have statutory rights to undertake works in the highway that the Highway Authority is obliged to help facilitate. These works are due to be completed by the end of November.

"The current traffic management includes three-way lights and a temporary pedestrian crossing which are necessary due to the nature of the location.

"We understand that this may cause disruption for road users, pedestrians and residents in that area and would like to thank them for their patience.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Cadent spokesman added: “These works are part of a wider investment in our network and they are essential in keeping the gas flowing to the people of Northamptonshire for generations to come.

“We have worked with the local authority in an attempt to minimise disruption, but there is no more that we can do. We have put in place a traffic management system which will allow our engineers to carry out these works as safely, and as quickly as possible.

“We understand the frustrations that this will cause road users and we thank everybody for their patience and understanding.”

Nearby, Millway, in Duston, has also been closed by Cadent since October 28, but the spokesman confirmed it will reopen to traffic tonight (November 22).

Earlier this year, there was traffic chaos once again at Bants Lane while WNC Highways workers refurbished the traffic lights.

Related topics:MotoristsNorthamptonCadent

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice