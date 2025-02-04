Motorist slams WNC for 'sneaky' new traffic enforcement cameras in Northampton town centre

A motorist in Northampton has called West Northants Council (WNC) ‘sneaky’ and ‘opportunistic’ following the introduction of traffic enforcement cameras in Northampton town centre.

The motorist, Adam Bell, was issued a penalty charge notice (PCN) by WNC for driving to the top of Gold Street, which is for buses only.

A camera to enforce this restriction went live on January 13, covering the bus-only section at the top end of Gold Street between College Street and Bridge Street.

Mr Bell said: “What a way to keep business in the town. I agree with changes to improve road safety, but I’m struggling to see the safety side of a bus lane and not communicating this to the public. “Just feels like this is an opportunity to make money on the back of such a change. Very sneaky.”

The new traffic enforcement cameras at Gold Street and Marefair in Northampton, which went live in December and January, are designed to target bus lane violations and banned turns.

Another camera went live in December at the Marefair/Horseshoe Street junction with Gold Street. It is designed to target drivers making banned turns, such as turning left from Horseshoe Street into Marefair or right into Gold Street.

The penalty for breaking the rules is a £70 fine, reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days.

Responding, a WNC spokeswoman said: “Traffic enforcement cameras have been rolled out across the area as part of a phased approach to enhance public transport routes, improve pedestrian, cyclist and driver safety, encourage better driver behaviour, and stop people making dangerous manoeuvres on the highway.

“The new camera at the top of Gold Street enforces existing bus lane regulations that have been in place for more than 25 years. The installation of the new camera was communicated to motorists via local media and across the Council’s channels, and warning letters were sent to those who infringed the restriction between 20 December and 31 December, ahead of the site going live on 13 January.

"There is also new signage to advise that an enforcement camera is operating, which is clearly visible. If anyone feels that they have received a penalty charge notice (PCN) incorrectly, they will be able to appeal this, and the process is outlined on the reverse of the PCN.”

The Chronicle and Echo has requested enforcement scheme data, specifically asking for a monthly breakdown of figures relating to new enforcement cameras in the town.

Previously, the council provided the latest figures on demand to the press. However, they have now said that they can only release the data on a quarterly basis, with March marking the first quarter of the year.

The data we have requested includes:

Monthly breakdown of the number of PCNs issued

Total amount (£) received in payments

Total amount (£) currently outstanding

Number of appeals received

Number of successful and unsuccessful appeals

Number of court summons issued

In February this year, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) began enforcing the hatched yellow box at the junction of St John’s Street and Victoria Gardens, right outside its headquarters at Angel Square.

Between February and November 2024, WNC made around £90,000 from this one enforcement spot.

The Chronicle and Echo has asked for the latest figures on this but has been told to wait until March.