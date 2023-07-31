News you can trust since 1931
Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Northampton

The road was closed while the incident was dealt with
By Carly Odell
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:41 BST

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Northampton.

The incident happened on Sunday (July 30) at around 2pm in Rushmere Road. The collision involved a silver Mercedes E220 and a black Suzuki motorcycle.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The biker was taken to hospital with serious injuries but we don’t believe them to be life-threatening at this time.”

The road was closed while the incident was dealt with.

