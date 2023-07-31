Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Northampton
The road was closed while the incident was dealt with
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Northampton.
The incident happened on Sunday (July 30) at around 2pm in Rushmere Road. The collision involved a silver Mercedes E220 and a black Suzuki motorcycle.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The biker was taken to hospital with serious injuries but we don’t believe them to be life-threatening at this time.”
The road was closed while the incident was dealt with.