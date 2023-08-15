Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision that closed Northampton town centre road
Police say the rider’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle collision in Northampton town centre.
The incident happened in St Michael’s Road at around 12.30pm today (Tuesday August 15).
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The rider has been taken to hospital but at the moment his injuries are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening.”
The road was shut for around half an hour before reopening just after 1pm.