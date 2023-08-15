News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision that closed Northampton town centre road

Police say the rider’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 15th Aug 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle collision in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened in St Michael’s Road at around 12.30pm today (Tuesday August 15).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The rider has been taken to hospital but at the moment his injuries are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening.”

The road was shut for around half an hour before reopening just after 1pm.

Related topics:MotorcyclistNorthamptonNorthamptonshire Police