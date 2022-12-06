Traffic is heavy on the A5 through Northamptonshire on Tuesday morning (December 6) following reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.

AA Travel says partially the road is partially blocked both ways with long queues between Potterspury and Towcester after the crash near Moorend Road at around 8.25am.

An update from Northamptonshire Police at 9.15am confirmed the motorcyclist was being treated by East MIdlands Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene.