Motorcyclist injured in early-morning crash on A5 in Northamptonshire

Drivers warned of long delays between Towcester and Potterspury

By Kevin Nicholls
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 9:17am

Traffic is heavy on the A5 through Northamptonshire on Tuesday morning (December 6) following reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.

AA Travel says partially the road is partially blocked both ways with long queues between Potterspury and Towcester after the crash near Moorend Road at around 8.25am.

An update from Northamptonshire Police at 9.15am confirmed the motorcyclist was being treated by East MIdlands Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene.

Police say a motorcyclist has been injured in a crash which partially blocked the A5 near Towcester on Tuesday morning
