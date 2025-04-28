Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This coming bank holiday weekend will see more chaos on the railways as Northampton passengers will be unable to travel to London.

West Coast Main Line passengers are being advised to check before they travel ahead of railway upgrades this weekend (Saturday May 3 – Monday May 5).

The works include replacing trackside drainage and railway track on sections of the line between London Euston and Milton Keynes.

London Euston station will be closed on Sunday and Monday, with all trains terminating at Milton Keynes, meaning Northampton passengers will be able to get no further south than Milton Keynes. Fewer services will also be running on Saturday.

London Euston station will be closed on Sunday May 4 and Monday May 5.

Brian Paynter, Network Rail Capital Delivery head of track, said: “There’s a lot of great work happening over the Early May bank holiday to improve the reliability and safety of the railway for passengers and freight. We know some of this will be disruptive, but bank holidays remain the least busy time for carrying out complex upgrades.”

What engineering work is taking place?

New track and railway foundation stone (ballast) installed between Queens Park and Kilburn in North West London

Ongoing railway drainage improvements to prevent lines flooding near Tring station

Railway embankment strengthening to prevent landslips near Harlesden

Maintenance work will take place between London Euston and Willesden including, replacing track and ballast stones, upgrading overhead power lines, improving drainage systems, repairing bridge brickwork, renewing and refurbishing junctions where trains switch tracks, running new cables through tunnels and realigning tracks

Those planning to travel should check www.nationalrail.co.uk/spring so they know exactly what to expect, with rail replacement buses keeping people on the move for some parts of their journey.