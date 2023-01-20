A housing developer is “in conversation” about the addition of directional arrows on a roundabout in Towcester that causes confusion among motorists.

On the A5 northbound approach to the roundabout at the Racecourse in Towcester, there are two distinct lanes to use but it seems the lack of consistency in how drivers use these lanes is becoming a hazard.

With discussions that the Highway Code indicates that when using a roundabout, road users should use the left hand lane to go straight over and only the right hand lane to turn right or full circle, it can catch some motorists out when there are vehicles using the right hand lane to go straight over into Towcester town.

The roundabout outside the Towcester Racecourse is considered to be a bit of a gamble when choosing a lane

But Persimmon Homes – a firm that is developing in the area – says it is working with National Highways to add arrows to “clarify lane use”.

Resident Chris Barder said: “This is a significant accident waiting to happen. So many people use the incorrect lane and I have witnessed this over and over. This is a problem if you find an HGV on your right hand side as there is no room to squeeze through.”

This roundabout has also been a hot topic on Facebook where there have been many conflicting opinions.

Comments have said: “If you’re in the right hand lane you’re going into the Towcester Racecourse entrance or back the way you came. If one more person honks at me when I’m in the correct lane I just may lose it. Rant over,” and “I always get so confused here as I thought the correct way was left lane for straight on but nobody seems to do that. It really needs arrows.”

Motorists are asking that this roundabout has clearer signage to prevent an accident

Another Facebook user added: “There’s the right way by the book, and there’s the right way based on how awfully that roundabout has been set up. Whichever lane you use there’s a risk of being driven into. So I'll continue to make my car sensibly wide, and not go onto that roundabout side by side with anyone. Safety first and all that.”

Conflicting comments have said: “If you check Google maps, it does not recognise the turn into the race course as a highway or an exit. So going north, the left lane into the new estate right hand lane carries on A5 north.”

When the Chronicle and Echo went to view the roundabout concerned, both the lanes were witnessed being used on the approach to go over the roundabout into Towcester, with an angry car horn heard as two cars squeezed into the second exit together.

When National Highways were contacted about this, a spokeswoman said: “We are aware of concerns about the roundabout and have been liaising with Persimmon Homes who will be revisiting the signage as part of their ongoing works in the area.”

A spokesperson from Persimmon Homes said: "We are in conversation with National Highways over the addition of directional arrows to further clarify lane use on the A5 roundabout approach towards Towcester, and hope to have these installed at the earliest possible opportunity.