Months of roadworks on A45 near Wellingborough start next week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Essential maintenance works are set to begin along a stretch of the A45 which will repair the embankments alongside the road and improve drainage.

As reported by this newspaper last month, the work is set to start on Monday (September 5) and will be taking place on the east and westbound carriageways between Great Doddington (Junction 11) and the Wilby Way roundabout (A45/A509).

It will repair two sections of embankment on the eastbound carriageway and one on the westbound where there has been some slippage.

The roadworks start on Monday, September 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resurfacing of the carriageway will take place where necessary and the road markings and studs refreshed while some of the deep drainage pipes are also being replaced to improve the drainage of surface water.

National Highways project manager, Dean Holloway, said: “Safety is always our priority and this important maintenance will mean safer and smoother journeys for drivers.

"We will address the current condition of the A45 and and help prevent further damage.

“We’ll try to keep disruption to a minimum while we are carrying out the work but, to ensure the safety of our workforce and road users, there will be some road closures required.”

The work will begin on Monday on the A45 eastbound with the following closures confirmed for the coming weeks:

- Monday, September 5 to Friday, September 9: one lane closed on A45 eastbound between 8pm and 6am

- Monday, September 12 to Tuesday, September 13: A45 westbound closed from 8pm to 6am

- Wednesday, September 14 to Friday, September 16: one lane closed on both the A45 east and westbound from 8pm until 6am

- Monday, September 19 to Thursday, September 22: A45 eastbound closed between 8pm and 6am

The work will involve some weekend closures.

Details of planned closures can be found here and the website will be regularly updated throughout the programme.