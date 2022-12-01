The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across Northamptonshire on Thursday morning (December 1) with difficult driving conditions and perhaps some travel disruption until 11am.

A spokesman said: “Not everywhere will experience fog, but where fog patches do develop, they are likely to become dense in some places with visibility less than 100 metres, and perhaps less than 50 metres in a few spots. The fog will slowly thin towards late morning but may persist into the afternoon in some areas.”