Met Office issues fog warning for Northamptonshire
Drivers told to expect increased journey times with visibility down to 50m in places
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across Northamptonshire on Thursday morning (December 1) with difficult driving conditions and perhaps some travel disruption until 11am.
A spokesman said: “Not everywhere will experience fog, but where fog patches do develop, they are likely to become dense in some places with visibility less than 100 metres, and perhaps less than 50 metres in a few spots. The fog will slowly thin towards late morning but may persist into the afternoon in some areas.”
Local forecasters @NNweather also warns of a frosty start to December in many parts of the county with temperatures hovering around freezing at 7am.
The RAC has useful tips for driving safely in fog including how to use fog lights correctly.