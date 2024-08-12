Man taken to hospital after serious collision on A45 in Northampton over the weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened at around 2pm on Saturday (August 10) on the A45 westbound between the Queen Eleanor roundabout and junction 15 of the M1.
Northamptonshire Police and National Highways officers dealt with road closures and put a diversion in place. The incident caused congestion and gridlocked traffic.
The road remained closed until around 9pm, according to National Highways.
Northamptonshire Police has since confirmed the collision involved “a number of vehicles” and one man was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.