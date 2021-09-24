Major supermarket petrol station in Northampton believed to have run out of fuel

Sainsbury's was coned off at around 7pm tonight

A busy Northampton supermarket's petrol station is believed to have run out of fuel this evening (Friday, September 24).

Sainsbury's petrol station in Sixfields was being coned off at around 7pm tonight.

It has not been confirmed by an official spokesperson from Sainsbury's, but the closure has been linked to pumps running dry by staff at the garage.

It is believed that the garage was busier than usual from 6am this morning until 6.30pm this evening as people flocked to buy petrol due to fears of shortages.

It is believed the garage's fuel supplies will be refilled in the morning.

Motorists have been panic buying across the country after BP said yesterday that it had closed a "handful" of its forecourts due to a lack of available fuel.

Huge queues for fuel were also seen at Tesco Extra in Mereway earlier today.