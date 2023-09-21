Major route into Northampton STILL partially closed despite assurances it would reopen today
Thousands of motorists will be frustrated as roadworks on a major road in Northampton have not yet finished.
The A4500 between Harpole and Upton has been partially closed since April 1.
Since the start of the works thousands of motorists trying to get into town have been stuck in long queues as the road has been reduced to one lane.
The council and construction workers failed to deliver on their promise of completing the five-month project by September 1.
A rescheduled completion date of September 21 was recently confirmed by the man in charge of highways at WNC, Conservative councillor Phil Larratt.
WNC confirmed to this newspaper on Tuesday (September 19) that the works would be completed by today (Thursday, September 21).
However, after driving past at around 5pm, Chron and Echo saw the road is still partially closed to traffic, with one lane still closed off between Upton Valley Way North and Upton.
WNC has been asked at what time the road will reopen. We are still waiting on a response.
Motorists can expect to face further delays as soon as October, when National Grid close a lane on the A4500 for two weeks between October 2 and October 18.