News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Major route into Northampton STILL partially closed despite assurances it would reopen today

WNC has been asked at what time the road will fully reopen
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 21st Sep 2023, 17:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 17:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thousands of motorists will be frustrated as roadworks on a major road in Northampton have not yet finished.

The A4500 between Harpole and Upton has been partially closed since April 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since the start of the works thousands of motorists trying to get into town have been stuck in long queues as the road has been reduced to one lane.

The A4500 between Kislingbury and Upton was still partially closed at 5pm today (Thursday) despite the council saying it would reopen todayThe A4500 between Kislingbury and Upton was still partially closed at 5pm today (Thursday) despite the council saying it would reopen today
The A4500 between Kislingbury and Upton was still partially closed at 5pm today (Thursday) despite the council saying it would reopen today
Most Popular

The council and construction workers failed to deliver on their promise of completing the five-month project by September 1.

A rescheduled completion date of September 21 was recently confirmed by the man in charge of highways at WNC, Conservative councillor Phil Larratt.

WNC confirmed to this newspaper on Tuesday (September 19) that the works would be completed by today (Thursday, September 21).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, after driving past at around 5pm, Chron and Echo saw the road is still partially closed to traffic, with one lane still closed off between Upton Valley Way North and Upton.

WNC has been asked at what time the road will reopen. We are still waiting on a response.

Motorists can expect to face further delays as soon as October, when National Grid close a lane on the A4500 for two weeks between October 2 and October 18.

Related topics:NorthamptonMotorists