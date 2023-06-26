Major road in Northamptonshire closed in both directions following serious collision

A major road in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions as emergency services deal with a serious collision.

The A5 is closed between the A45 for Daventry and the A361 for Kilsby.

National Highways tweeted about the closure just before 3.15pm today (Monday June 26).

The authority says Northamptonshire Police is in attendance and a diversion route is being worked on.

Drivers are warned of delays are urged to avoid the area, where possible.

Northamptonshire Police says the road is expected to reopen shortly.