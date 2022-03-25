Major road in Northamptonshire closed after serious collision

A major road in Northamptonshire is closed in both directions this afternoon (Friday) following a serious collision.

National Highways tweeted at 4pm today saying the A5 is closed in both directions between the A45 at Weedon and the A43 at Towcester.

The road is expected to be shut for a 'number of hours', according to National Highways.

Traffic alert

The tweet reads: "Northamptonshire, please be aware the A5 is closed in both directions between the A45 at Weedon Bec and the A43 at Towcester due to a serious collision.

"The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours. Please plan ahead if travelling in the area this evening.

"Additional details and diversion route details are available on our travel alert webpage via the link: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/."