Major road in Daventry set to be closed periodically for SEVEN-MONTH water works

Anglian Water's £2million project to upgrade Daventry's water network, which will run underneath the A45, started on July 12 and will be finished by February 2022.

Seven-month works have begun to install 2km of new water pipes underneath a major Northamptonshire road, which will benefit thousands of homes.

The project means parts of the A45 will be closed periodically while the pipes are installed by workers who will be working seven days a week.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "This vital work will ensure that thousands of customers in the area can continue to use their taps and flush their toilets without a second thought.

"This £2million project will enable us to supply water to residents of new developments planned in the area, while maintaining water pressures to our existing customers in the area.

"If we did not undertake this work, thousands of customers could suffer low water pressure and possible interruptions to supply in the future."

Sections of the A45 will be closed in 200 metre sections, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the water company.

Anglian Water said: "There will be no through traffic and a clearly sign posted diversion route will be in place. The footpaths will remain open, and our working area will be safely segregated. Please take care when passing."

Sections of the road which will be closed:

The A45 Layby will be closed from July 12 to August 1.

The A45 layby to London Road Roundabout will be closed from August 2 to August 29.

The junction of Western Avenue to London Road Roundabout will be closed from September 13 to October 22.

The junction of Christchurch Drive to London Road will be closed from October 25 to December 22.

The junction of Badby Road to Christchurch Drive will be closed from August 2 to September 10.

The spokesman explained what the workers will be doing.

He said: "We need to construct a pipe which will connect points A and B on the below map. Point A is the location of a strategic water main which brings water to the Daventry area from our Borough Hill reservoir.

"Point B is the connection point for the new developments, to supply water to the new homes being built in the area. This bypasses the water network that is currently supplying our existing customers in Daventry, meaning that there will not be any disruption to your water supply."

The spokesman said that the A45 was the only area in which they could install the pipes.

Anglian Water said this region is one of the driest and fastest growing in the UK.

The spokesman said: "By 2025 we expect to serve 3.3million households, with over 200,000 new homes connecting to our sewer network; about 180,000 to our water network. To enable this growth, we must invest in many projects across our region, to enhance capacity in our sewer network and to provide water pipes for new homes."