Major queues on A14 after van and car involved in smash near Kettering

One lane is closed on the A14 near Kettering following a crash involving a car and a van on Wednesday (March 9).

No injuries have so far been reported in the smash close to junction 6 but National Highways revealed easdtbound traffic was tailing back nearly six miles to Kelmarsh by 3pm with congestion expected to last well into the evening rush hour.