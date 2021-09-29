Major petrol station in Northampton closed after running out of fuel...again

The scene outside Sainsbury's garage at around 3.30pm today (Wednesday)

A major petrol station in Northampton has temporarily closed.

Sainsbury's in Weedon Road had coned off its garage and put up signs warning drivers away when the Chron went past at around 3.30pm today (Wednesday).

The signs say: "Temporary closure. We are sorry that our fuel pumps are temporarily closed. Thank you for bearing with us."

Sainsbury's also had to close on Friday night after running out of fuel.

This is now the sixth day of fuel chaos in Northampton and across the country.

The issues started on Thursday (September 23) when BP announced that a 'handful' of its stations would be closed due to driver shortages meaning fuel could not be delivered.

This caused a panic across the country which led to drivers panic buying fuel, in turn causing many garages to run out.