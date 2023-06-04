News you can trust since 1931
Major Northants road reopens after emergency services attend incident

The road has reopened
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 4th Jun 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 14:34 BST

The A45 near Daventry has reopened following an incident this morning (Sunday) which caused police to close the road.

Northants Police said at 11am today (Sunday, June 4) that an emergency road closure was in place after the Newnham junction on the A45, near Daventry.

A police spokesman said: “The A45 into Daventry is currently closed after the Newnham Junction.

The A45 after the Newnham junction is closed this morning (Sunday) following an incidentThe A45 after the Newnham junction is closed this morning (Sunday) following an incident
“Please use different routes into Daventry. The A5 and A361 are alternatives.

“Emergency services are on scene and dealing with an incident.”

Chron and Echo went down to the scene at around 11.30am and was told by an officer that the road was reopened.