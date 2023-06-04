The A45 near Daventry has reopened following an incident this morning (Sunday) which caused police to close the road.

Northants Police said at 11am today (Sunday, June 4) that an emergency road closure was in place after the Newnham junction on the A45, near Daventry.

A police spokesman said: “The A45 into Daventry is currently closed after the Newnham Junction.

“Please use different routes into Daventry. The A5 and A361 are alternatives.

“Emergency services are on scene and dealing with an incident.”