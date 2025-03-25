Major motorway just outside of Northamptonshire remains closed after double fatal collision
The M40 between J9 (Bicester) and J8A (Tiddington) is still closed in both directions today (Tuesday March 25) after a double collision on Monday night (March 24).
Two men died and two men were seriously injured in the collision, which happened at around 10.40pm, reports our sister paper the Banbury Guardian.
Thames Valley Police remain at the scene carrying out collision investigation work with National Highways Traffic Officers assisting with traffic management.
Motorists planning to use the M40 near Oxford are re urged to plan ahead, re-route or even delay travelling whilst the motorway remains closed in both directions.
Although there is currently no estimate for a re-opening time available it is expected that the road will remain closed throughout this mornings peak travel period and into the afternoon.
Further information and diversion routes are available from National Highways by visiting the www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via the regional X feed: @HighwaysEAST.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.