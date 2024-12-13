Main road near Northampton industrial estate closed in both directions following collision
A main road near a Northampton industrial estate is closed in both directions, due to a serious collision.
Talavera Way, close to Round Spinney Industrial Estate and Moulton Park, is closed this afternoon (Friday December 13).
The road is closed in both directions between the Lings Roundabout and the Lumbertubs roundabout.
The collision happened at around 1pm and involved two vehicles.
Northamptonshire Police posted on X: “Police officers are currently dealing with a serious collision in Talavera Way, Northampton.
“The road is closed in both directions from the Lings roundabout to the Lumbertubs roundabout.”
Traffic is busy in the area.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
More to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.