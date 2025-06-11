Main road into Northampton blocked during rush hour after two vehicle collision

A main road into Northampton is blocked this morning (Wednesday June 11), as emergency services deal with a two vehicle collision.

The A4500 in St James is busy during rush hour after an incident at the crossroads with St James’ Road/Weedon Road, Harlestone Road and Spencer Bridge Road.

According to AA Traffic, congestion is backed up to the train station in St James’ Road, out to Dallington Park in Harlestone Road, into Grafton Street Industrial Estate in Spencer Bridge Road and up to Sixfields in Weedon Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This was a two vehicle collision at the junction of Harlestone Road and Spencer Bridge Road, reported to us at 7am today, June 11.”

One of the cars involved was a silver Skoda and East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) were in attendance. The police spokeswoman added that is believed injuries are not life-threatening.

Recovery of the vehicles has been completed and traffic should now be clearing.