Main road in Northamptonshire village to be closed overnight for week of resurfacing works

A main road in a Northamptonshire village will be closed overnight for a week of resurfacing works.

Station Road in Long Buckby will be closed between 8pm and 6am from March 24 to March 28 and then again on April 2 – avoiding closures on the Easter bank holiday weekend.

There will be a diversion route in place through Watford.

Councillor Daniel Lister, for the Long Buckby ward posted on his councillor Facebook page: “I know the roads are a problem and I am continually working for them, especially those in this ward, to be repaired.

“A step in the right direction with notification from highways of a week of night closures (road will remain open all over Easter) for the resurfacing work on the road to Buckby Wharf.

“Diversionary route is through Watford.