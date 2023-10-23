Main road in Northampton blocked after single vehicle collision
A main road in Northampton is blocked after a single vehicle collision.
The incident happened just after 10.30am today (Monday October 23) in St Andrew’s Road close to the junction with Cambridge Street.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We are still at the scene of this one however, it appears to be a single-vehicle road traffic collision which has collided with a barrier.
"It occurred shortly after 10.30am today (Monday, October 23), at the junction of St Andrew’s Road and Cambridge Street, Northampton.
"No reported injuries.”
The spokeswoman added that the road is blocked as the vehicle will need to be recovered.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.