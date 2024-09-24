Main road heading into Northampton reopens following an overnight closure

Published 24th Sep 2024
Updated 24th Sep 2024, 10:52 BST
A main road, which links Northampton to surrounding villages, has reopened after an overnight closure.

The A4500, which is a known hotspot area for flooding around South View, was closed last night (Monday September 23) and reopened at around 9.30am today (Tuesday September 24).

The road was closed between the Kislingbury roundabout and Upton. There was flooding in roads surrounding the A4500.

An abandoned car was also pictured sitting in the middle of the carriageway this morning at around 9am. The vehicle has a police aware sticker on it.

The A4500 was closed from the Kislingbury roundabout towards Upton.

