Main road heading into Northampton reopens following an overnight closure

The A4500, which is a known hotspot area for flooding around South View, was closed last night (Monday September 23) and reopened at around 9.30am today (Tuesday September 24).

The road was closed between the Kislingbury roundabout and Upton. There was flooding in roads surrounding the A4500.

An abandoned car was also pictured sitting in the middle of the carriageway this morning at around 9am. The vehicle has a police aware sticker on it.

1 . . An abandoned car was left in the middle of the A4500 near the Kislingbury roundabout Photo: Logan Macleod Photo Sales

2 . . South View is prone to flooding Photo: Logan Macleod Photo Sales

3 . . The A500 was closed overnight between Kislingbury and Upton Photo: Logan Macleod Photo Sales